What are you doing today? Our guess is you are filling out your Thanksgiving Day menu, picking up last-minute groceries and starting your kitchen preparations.
What are you doing tonight? Maybe setting the table or straightening the house?
In pre-pandemic times, this day and into the evening would be crunch time in preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday and the guests set to arrive. If your family has always been the one traveling to another’s house, this day is spent carrying out the logistics of getting there, whether traveling near or far.
But this year, while the holiday and what it stands for is the same, how we are celebrating is different. At least, it should be.
Health officials are pleading with people to stay home and celebrate only with immediate family – the people who live in the same house – in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As case numbers are climbing locally, statewide and nationally, the only way to truly slow it is to keep people apart until a vaccine is in place.
We know it is hard to do during a Thanksgiving celebration. Who wants to forego their annual get-together, especially when we have stayed away from loved ones since the outbreak began early this year?
But it’s imperative to do so.
So set your table and bring out the turkey. Then call your family members and meet over Zoom.
It’s not perfect, but it’s the best way of ensuring that we can all gather around the table for future holidays.
