If you look at an April calendar, you’ll probably notice Earth Day listed on April 22. This national day calls attention to putting environmental concerns at the forefront.
Campaigns include protecting forests, planting trees within cities and helping create a greener, more sustainable future.
But does your calendar list Arbor Day?
Arbor Day is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant and care for trees. It is a day that we can profess our love of, and need for, trees! Mayor Scott Maddasion has proclaimed Friday, April 24 to be Arbor Day in the City of Clinton.
Arbor Day dates to 1854 when J. Sterling Morton from Detroit was among the pioneers moving into the Nebraska Territory. He and his wife were lovers of nature and the home they established in Nebraska was quickly planted with trees, shrubs and flowers. His fellow pioneers missed their trees. But more importantly, trees were needed as windbreaks to keep soil in place, for fuel and building materials, and for shade from the hot sun.
On Jan. 4, 1872, Morton first proposed a tree-planting holiday to be called “Arbor Day” at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture. The date was set for April 10, 1872. Prizes were offered to counties and individuals for planting properly the largest number of trees on that day.
In 1885, Arbor Day was named a legal holiday in Nebraska and April 22, Morton’s birthday, was selected as the date for its permanent observance. During the 1870s, other states passed legislation to observe Arbor Day, and the tradition began in schools nationwide in 1882.
Today the most common date for the state observance is the last Friday in April and several U.S. presidents have proclaimed a national Arbor Day on that date.
With grant funding from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever, Clinton Trees Forever was planning to commemorate Arbor Day by planting 32 new trees of diverse species at the Clinton County Administration Building and Clinton County Law Center. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, though, the planting has been temporarily postponed.
Eventually, the planting will include six varieties of diverse deciduous trees, all of which are included on the city tree list prepared by Clinton’s Tree Commission. Species include Ginkgo Autumn Gold, Sugar Maple Green Mountain, White Swamp Oak, Japanese Lilac, Prairiefire Crab, and Serviceberry Autumn Brilliance. There will be a mix of diversified trees planted to discourage threats from disease, insects, and the environment.
Clinton Trees Forever is a non-profit, volunteer organization with a mission to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship. The organization also educates the citizens, including children, on the importance and care of trees. Follow Clinton Trees Forever on Facebook to learn of upcoming plantings and community service projects.
Amanda Eberhart, Clinton Trees Forever president
