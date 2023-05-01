A Celebration of Possibility is this year’s theme for National Substance Use Prevention Week 2023. May 7-13, communities nationwide will celebrate the prevention work that occurs year-round through the collaborative efforts of organizations, non-profits, schools, stakeholders, youths, businesses and concerned citizens. Every community member can help local prevention efforts.
Substance Use Prevention is defined by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services as, “Evidence-based actions taken to delay the initial use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, and to prevent substance misuse in order to promote healthy behaviors.”
Prevention can be complicated; however, many small changes make a big difference. There are several stories and analogies that help define the question: ‘What is prevention?’ One example given to prevention professionals is the river story. In the story, a group is walking along a river and people, children and adults of all ages are struggling in the water, coming downstream, and drowning. The helpers work to save the drowning people but they keep coming down the river. Prevention takes place when someone goes upstream to learn why people are falling in the water to begin with.
Prevention is an advertisement educating listeners about the dangers of tobacco and vaping. Prevention is an adult having open communication with their children about substance use and mental health problems. Prevention efforts include evidence-based, educational programming in schools and with youth-serving organizations.
Companies and organizations can take preventive measures with trainings that discuss how a drug-free workplace policy can improve productivity, support the wellness of their employees and reduce stigma if staff are experiencing a substance misuse or mental health problem and need support.
Prevention is schools, businesses, first responders and organizations receiving training on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Naloxone/Narcan to save a life if necessary.
Several systems are in place in order to have healthy communities. However, having people from many different systems come together to create changes that reach the whole population is the challenge.
Many communities in Iowa have a local coalition or council, run by community members, to bring awareness to substance use, problem gambling, and mental/brain health issues youths and adults may be struggling with. These groups study local data, speak to community experts, create a plan and develop strategies to foster healthy changes with individuals and their environment.
The group then implements their plans within their own community to help reduce current problems and prevent future problems with substances, gambling, and mental/brain health. Vicki Gassman, from the Dubuque Area Substance Abuse Coalition, feels prevention is “taking all of our experiences and knowledge to find strategies to successfully avoid negative outcomes that our parents and grandparents may have experienced; giving everybody a chance to thrive.”
Many coalition members work in a public health related field, and some are citizens who see a community need and are inspired to help. Prevention organizations strive to have members from several sectors of a community such as healthcare, law enforcement, education, the faith community, business and local youths, for example.
How can you help as an individual? There are some simple ways to get involved. Learn what is going on with substance use prevention and brain health efforts in your community. Learn local data. Search online for your county’s Community Health Assessment reports, and Iowa Youth Survey.
Find out if there are any local substance use and/or health organizations, boards, groups, councils or coalitions holding meetings open to the public, and feel free to attend. Jane Schmidt, Clinton Collaborative Council and Jackson County Prevention Coalition member, feels “public awareness is key to successful community prevention work. Our organization provides many opportunities to learn the most recent research related to substance abuse and opportunities to share that information in our county.” Groups, such as coalitions, are essential in prevention. Working together within organizations to share, plan and execute ideas produces positive outcomes in communities.
The possibility in prevention work is endless, however, outcomes can take time and patience. Not one community is perfectly healthy or without problems. With the hard work from community members and prevention professionals, communities can thrive.
The possibility for healthy communities, positive and resilient children, safe and productive workplaces and schools is possible if people work together toward similar goals. Most importantly, have personal conversations with the people around you, show compassion to those who struggle with substance use, problem gambling, and brain health issues and model healthy behavior for the youths in your community.
May 7-13, during National Substance Use Prevention Week, all the individuals and groups who work and strive for healthy communities will be celebrated for their prevention efforts. We can all take small steps to join in the conversation and celebrate the possibilities of prevention. For more information on substance use and problem gambling prevention efforts in your community, please contact prevention@asac.us, or visit www.asac.us.
------
Ellen Schardt is a prevention specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.