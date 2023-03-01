On Tuesday, March 7, residents of the Central DeWitt Community School District will vote on two items: a voted Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and a Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS).
It’s important to note that neither of these measures would lead to a property tax increase. The district would be able to continue to use the funds generated through these two mechanisms to maintain our facilities, provide technology to our students, and make safety and security upgrades—among other items.
A voted PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. Funds may be used only for these purposes.
If the PPEL is approved, the district would prioritize the most urgent repairs throughout its school buildings. In the past, these funds have been critical for things like safety and security upgrades, student laptops and tablets, interior and exterior painting, lighting replacement, roof repairs, and equipment maintenance. We have also used these funds for school communication equipment, playground improvements, and classroom technology.
An approved PPEL would not lead to a property tax increase, as the district will reduce its current management levy and cash reserve levy to offset any increase.
Additionally, Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE)—also known as the statewide one-cent sales tax for education—allows Iowa school districts to ask voters to approve a Revenue Purpose Statement to continue investing state sales tax funds in school infrastructure projects.
Like the PPEL funds, the money provided through SAVE helps us cover a wide variety of facility maintenance and repair needs throughout the school year. An approved RPS also would not lead to an increase in property or sales taxes.
More information on each of these two items is available at https://bit.ly/centraldewittmarch7. We appreciate the continued support of our community and encourage residents to contact us if they have any questions about the two items on the ballot March 7.
Dr. Dan Peterson is the superintendent of the Central DeWitt Community School District
