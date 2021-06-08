The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to promote local businesses and quality of life and to get out the word that Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Illinois are the preeminent destinations to live, stay, work and play.
To do that, the Chamber utilizes community participation, which is one of the key ingredients to its success. To that end, the Chamber annually honors members who have gone above and beyond in their volunteerism and leadership, and just last week hosted its annual meeting to honor outstanding member achievement.
Those receiving awards included:
• Ambassador of the Year: Chris Streets – Mac 94.7
• Outstanding Business of the Year: LyondellBasell
• Outstanding Community Leader of the Year: Julie Allesee – Former Clinton City Councilmember
• Outstanding Volunteer of the Year: Barb Jacobsen – Make-a Wish – Clinton County
• Outstanding Manager of the Year: Steve Clements – Citizens First Bank
• Outstanding Board Member of the Year: Jenny Boysen – Clinton National Bank
• Outstanding Businessperson of the Year: Tim Clark – Zirklbach Home Appliance
• Distinguished Service Award: Bob Holesinger – Quality Concrete Company
This is an impressive slate of recipients, and represents community service at its best.
Congratulations to all!
