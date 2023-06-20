Imagine calling for an ambulance for a medical emergency such as a heart attack or an inhouse accident in which help is immediately necessary for survival.
It’s in those times that a few minutes can make a huge difference in the outcome. Any delay, especially one that is preventable, would be difficult to face.
That’s why the city of Clinton is getting out the word to make sure residences in Clinton have visible address numbers on them. The most important reason for house numbering is because it is first-responders’ first indication of where to stop for an emergency call.
The city even has rules for it. Under city code, every owner is to comply with the following numbering requirements:
Building identification location. The owner of every building and residence shall obtain and have conspicuously placed a standard type number on the front entryway of the structure, plainly visible from the street or, in the case of rural areas, the number should be attached to the rural mailbox at the street location for identification purpose.
Number standard. The type of number should be a standard 4-inch high block letter with a color in contrast to the building wall. On rural type street mailboxes, a 3-inch number is permitted.
So, check your numbers. If they’re not in good condition — or if you don’t have any at all — now is the time to change that.
Better to do it now than to wish later that you had.
