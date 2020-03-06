This week marked the 50th day of the 100-day legislative session. The first funnel deadline has passed and the second funnel is coming up soon. Debate is picking up in both chambers as the House and Senate work to advance priority legislation.
Here is an update on where House priorities currently stand:
Child Care
HF 771: Expanding the child care tax credit to more families – Passed House in 2019
HFs 2593 and 2594: Incentivizing employers to offer and expand child care to their employees – On debate calendar
HF 2424: Addressing the cliff effect to ease Iowans off of government assistance – On debate calendar
HFs 2270 and 2271: Increasing child care assistance provider rates to increase access – On debate calendar
HF 2488: Creating a public-private partnership child care workforce matching grant program – On House calendar
HF 2595: Incentivizing developers to build high quality and safe day care facilities – On debate calendar
Broadband
HF 2213: Extends the Iowa Cell Siting Act to streamline regulations and deploy 5G faster – On debate calendar
HF 2520: Establishes broadband expansion as an economic development tool and reduces installation costs for providers – On debate calendar
HF 2459: Empower Rural Iowa which will provide broadband grants and authorizes more accurate mapping – In Appropriations
HF 2575: Exempts broadband grants from state income tax – On debate calendar
HF 2442: Creates a study on internet exchange points to establish Iowa as a Silicon Prairie – On debate calendar
Education
SF 2142: Increased investment in general aid for K-12 schools by $85 million – Sent to the Governor
SF 2164: Additional $7.65 million in funding for rural school transportation costs – Signed by the Governor
SF 2164: Reducing per pupil inequity in the school funding formula by $10 per student ($5.8 million) – Signed by the Governor
HF 2532: Helping train teachers to deal with disruptive student behavior and make classrooms safe– In Appropriations
Health Care
HFs 2551 and 2553: Prescription drug transparency – On House calendar
HF 2138: Capping out-of-pocket insulin costs – On House calendar
HF 2383: Retaining Iowa health care professionals – Passed House
HF 2197: Exposes health care professionals-in-training to rural areas – Passed House
HF 2192: Increased access to health care services through telehealth – On House calendar
