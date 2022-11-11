Over the past 30 years, China has changed, going from an emerging market to an export powerhouse. It became the manufacturer to the world, relying on cheap labor and a centralized economy, supplying the world with less expensive items through exports.
Its days of export-led growth may be over and the Chinese may need to look to a new source of economic growth.
The global economy is unquestionably slowing and in the near term a slow year for exports. During the pandemic, stimulus in other countries fueled demand for imported goods and China thrived under such conditions, reaching new records. Much of this demand for Chinese exports had been pulled forward, so a slowdown in demand was expected.
Trade imbalances were a result of this increased demand and the U.S. reacted by alleging anti-competitive practices and government subsidies of exports. Tariffs were imposed and remain in place, despite a preliminary trade deal, China committing to increase its purchases of U.S. exports. In the two years since this trade deal was reached, China has fallen well short of its commitments.
Tensions between the two largest global economies is on the rise again, primarily over high technology exports to China. New regulations have curtailed U.S. exports to produce advanced computer and memory chip tools and restrictions on assisting with chip manufacturing.
These restrictions will slow China’s ability to produce new technologies or to enhance current applications to remain competitive in global markets. With growing trade restrictions, China will need to pivot from export-driven growth to domestic demand, which may take a number of years.
China’s role as the world’s factory was disrupted over the past 3 years by the pandemic. The disruption was due in part to lockdowns in China, labor shortages for shipping and transport, and rising costs due to shortages. Developed market customers have had to reconsider or reconfigure supply changes.
The pandemic made clear risks involved with the concentration of supplies from a single source. These same customers have had to reconsider supply dependencies and bring manufactured supplies closer to end markets, sometimes called repatriation of supply. Geopolitical tensions and thinking of worst-case scenarios have hastened this process.
Many Chinese industries must face the movement to cleaner manufacturing and address environmental degradation in that country. Efforts to address global climate change must include China, as it’s a source of 25% of the planet’s greenhouse gas emissions. The transition will involve risk of not sustaining economic growth.
Future Chinese economic growth is also likely to be inhibited due to the aging of its population. Its population is expected to peak this year, due to falling fertility rates and rapid aging of its citizenship. The fertility rate in China is at a 70-year low and well below replacement rates.
The share of its populations over the age of 60 is expected to rise to one-third by 2050 from 19% currently and 10% 20 years ago. This can result in a shrinking working-age population and declines in the labor supply. This may result in a decline in domestic consumption and a dramatic increase in the need for health care and social security systems.
These factors could result in significant changes in work habits, labor availability, and savings and investment, placing additional strains on the economic system.
There are some similarities in the problems facing China and those in the U.S. but the differences are significant and meaningful. China is a centralized economy while the U.S. is primarily market driven. The aging of the U.S. population is less severe and historically the U.S. has been a primary destination of immigrant labor, especially those with high tech and specialized skills. The rule of law and an adaptable political system also provide advantages to the U.S.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
