Week 2 at the Capitol brought about a little bit more business.
We started the week off last Monday to celebrate the life and impact of Martin Luther King Jr. At the Natural Resources committee meeting on Tuesday we discussed two major concerns to our state: Emerald ash borer, and Chronic Wasting Disease. The emerald ash borer is an invasive wood beetle that attacks and kills ash trees. They are a large issue, damaging and killing millions of ash trees in Iowa. We discussed the costs/possibility of treating trees vs. chopping down and replacing the trees. It is a real problem that the DNR is developing strategies to combat.
On top of that, we covered Chronic Wasting Disease and its effect on wildlife in Iowa. Chronic Wasting Disease is found in deer, elk, moose, and caribou and transmitted through almost any bodily secretion. This disease is fatal to the animal, and downright deadly to a herd. We have seen a rise in this disease throughout the state, and the DNR has been looking into how to combat the trends. We do know that there are no known cases of the disease transferring to people. Further information can be found at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer- Hunting/Deer-Health/Chronic-Wasting-Disease/Surveillance-Results.
Other parts of the week were spent working on the state budget in light of the Governor’s proposal, and how we plan on addressing issues financially. The most important issue facing the legislature is funding for our K-12 schools. By law, the legislature is tasked with getting this budget item out within 30 days. We are working diligently to get this to our local school boards so that they can get their local budgets certified.
