I moved to Iowa in 2015. Prior to that, I hadn’t had much reason to follow Iowa politics, so I didn’t know much about Senator Chuck Grassley’s previous 40 years in Congress. Now, I pay attention to his policy positions, his public statements, and most importantly his actual votes.
In 2017 America’s Gulf Coast was hammered by a series of hurricanes. Among the most significant were Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Millions of Americans had their lives and businesses turned upside down by the resulting damages and loss of life. And America did what America always does: Congress passed a bill to provide additional disaster relief for our fellow citizens. Americans come together when we need it most. …Except, Senator Grassley voted against the disaster relief bill.
A little research showed that Grassley voted against the Hurricane Sandy Relief bill, also. How could a Senator of a state that averages two federal disaster declarations every year (17 total since 2014) possibly vote against disaster aid for other states? To be sure, when the derecho hit Iowa in 2020, Chuck Grassley was back in DC, hat in hand, asking the same Senators whose constituents he had voted to deny aid to now provide aid to Iowa again.
Chuck Grassley’s stated excuse for these votes was his concern for the deficit. However, the exact same year, Grassley voted to add over $2 trillion to the national debt with the GOP tax bill. This bill gave 83% of its benefit to the richest 1% at a time when the economy was already at record highs. So multimillionaires making money hand over fist need a government handout?
But it’s bank closed for working-class Americans and small businesses. Despite this historic give-away to the ultra rich, Chuck Grassley thought life was still too hard for the wealthiest Americans. Grassley called for the repeal of the estate tax, a tax that only applies to the richest 0.6%. Show me your budget, and I’ll show you your priorities.
Chuck Grassley’s questionable values and judgment have been on full display this year. Chuck Grassley recently was under fire for pushing the completely unfounded and unhinged conspiracy theory about IRS agents with automatic weapons storming small businesses “ready to shoot”.
Times change. People change. Whatever statesman Chuck Grassley might have been decades ago, he’s a far cry from that now. Iowa deserves a Senator with integrity, a Senator who will fight for all Iowans, not just the super wealthy. Iowa needs new leadership.
Andrew Kelley, Clinton
