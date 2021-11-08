I would like to thank all those who voted for me. Although we did not win, I am proud of the fact that in Clinton we are blessed to conduct fair and honest elections. I congratulate the winners and pledge to give them background on any topic they wish to learn more.
I also want to congratulate the winners of the school board elections. An important part of promoting our community is modern facilities, with programs and leadership that supports every student is educated to their highest level of achievement.
Les Shields,
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.