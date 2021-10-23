I have formally announced my write-in campaign for Clinton City Council At Large. Because the other candidates on the ballot have faced little need to set forth their backgrounds, experiences, positions, and agendas, I offer the following in support of my campaign.
I have decades of experience in city government, from over 32 years as a police officer, to service on several boards and commissions throughout my lifetime in Clinton. Having lived in Clinton for almost my entire adult life, I know first-hand some of the reasons behind where we are as a community, and what past decisions have held us back in possible progress.
Even though I was recruited to run for an At Large council position months ago, I did not file at that time because I was still working on some personal issues. Each person when faced with those same issues will deal with them in their own ways and on their own timelines.
Since the filing deadline I have gained insight into some exciting economic developments and investments that are going to be more than huge game changers for the city. I want to make sure we do not miss these opportunities. I have always said if you want to lower tax rates you must increase the tax base. Clinton is in competition with every other community in the state and nation for new commercial and industrial investment. How do you wish to compete against all those other places to make it happen in Clinton? I am your point man for that.
I look forward to the challenges of being fiscally responsible, while also making wise investments in the interests of the immediate and long-term future of our community. I will stand against even a hint of agendas like “defund the police” to even enter the community dialogue.
Lastly, it is for certain that we have a crime and opioid epidemic, not just in Clinton, but all across the country. With jobs going unfilled not only in Clinton, but all over the nation, it points out the need for services and counseling to end addictions. If such is what the citizens of Clinton think is going to end the scourge of drugs and crime that supports addictions, then we need to decide how much the city taxpayers are willing to spend to resolve a national and societal issue.
Let’s make Clinton better than it ever was. It is easy to write in a name on your ballot. Full name and correct spelling are not required, only enough detail to determine the intent of the voter. Please fill in the oval and then write in Les Shields in the space for At Large Council in Clinton.
Les Shields, Clinton
