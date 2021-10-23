MAQUOKETA [mdash] Vera H. "Tootie" Medinger, 98, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Maquoketa Care Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 25, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Vis…