This week, I am doing something different with my newsletter. I asked my clerk to write a bit about himself and what he has learned working here at the Capitol this session. He does a great job and I’m happy to have him around and clerking for me!
Hello! My name is David Wade. This is my second year clerking for Representative Mommsen. Each session I’ve been here I have double clerked-worked for two representatives-and it has been a great learning experience. I am also clerking for Representative Kaufmann.
Representative Mommsen has been a great help teaching me things about the legislature and answering all of my questions. I went to college for political science, and this opportunity has given me a great chance to watch our state government in real time and in person! Most of my time is spent reading/responding to emails from constituents, keeping track of both of my Reps’ calendars, taking minutes from meetings, and any other projects that Representative Mommsen might need some help with.
It has really been great meeting so many people who are integral to the legislative operation of our state, as well as watching bills go through the process of becoming laws. Even though us clerks don’t vote on anything, it still feels like we get to be a part of the whole process.
Coming into such as prestigious building, I was very nervous my first year. Representative Mommsen really helped me get used to the whole system, from the many Representatives/Senators, to the research staff, and to the many organizations that are represented throughout session here on Capitol Hill. These last two years have been an incredible experience, and I am grateful for Representatives Mommsen and Kaufmann for giving me this opportunity to work and learn in this historic place!
FUN FACT: The name, “Iowa” came from a Native tribe who settled here long ago called the Ioway people. The word means “beautiful” to them, and I couldn’t agree on a better name!
