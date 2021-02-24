Record freezing conditions accompanied by endless snow fall events during these past two months have challenged our belief that Mother Nature is a kind soul. The hurricane force winds of the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho and the record flooding of the Mississippi River in 2019 are other recent extreme weather events that provide a clue of what we can expect in the future.
People interpret climate change differently. It has been ongoing for eons and is simply the gradual changing of Earth’s climate. Scientists have pieced together a picture of Earth’s climate dating back millions of years. These studies have shown there were periods of climate stability and periods of rapid change. What’s important for us locally is the question of what is the current trend?
It’s hard to imagine the glacial periods when ice covered significant portions of the Earth. The last glacier retreated from our area about 10,000 years ago. Upon thawing, an ice jam blocked the historic easterly flow of the Mississippi River near Albany, Illinois and diverted it south to the Quad-Cities. The historic Mississippi River path is now the Illinois River.
We recognize catastrophic weather events that directly affect us. The 2020 derecho toppled thousands of trees in our area and caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and buildings. The 2019 flooding on the Mississippi River killed tens of thousands of trees within the floodplain, adversely impacted many of the wetland natural resources and caused millions of dollars in damage to local communities.
We are experiencing extreme weather patterns on a regular basis that affects us as a river community. The Mississippi River is one of our greatest natural resources. It supports two national scenic byways, is a nationally important navigation route, is a nationally important recreation area and is a national wildlife refuge. All of these attributes are impacted in some way.
Flooding and sedimentation are major concerns in our area. The direct impacts of flooding are usually of short duration and are obvious. These include property damage and personal injury but also strong river currents that affect recreation and navigation.
The indirect impacts of flooding and higher water levels for extended periods are long term and not so obvious. The deposition of sediment in our backwaters is slowly filling in these once-deep channels. In past years of normal water levels, we would accumulate less than one inch of sediment per year. During flood years, which are occurring more often, there may be several inches of sediment deposition each year. The backwaters are quickly filling in and growing land.
We are challenged to understand and predict the uncertainties related to how climate change will affect us in the future. The protection of communities and the rich natural resources that support these communities will need a landscape scale plan for climate adaptation.
Last August’s derecho toppled our local bald eagle trio’s nest and the spying webcam that was enjoyed by thousands of armchair binge-watching eagle enthusiasts. The trio quickly built a new nest in the same neighborhood that allowed a repositioning of the webcam but at a much greater distance. Recent observations of behavior at the nest indicated that the first egg was laid on Feb. 15 and incubation is underway. We are hoping for another successful year for our world-famous bald eagle trio.
