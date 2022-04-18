During the month of April, we get the opportunity to celebrate Community College Month at Clinton Community College. Community College Month is a great way to bring CCC to the focus of many members of the community. The college has had an impact on many community members whether it be through taking classes, attending events, or collaborating with other projects in the community. My connection to CCC is as a student, athlete, and now staff member.
I began my journey as a student after graduating from Clinton High School. I was not completely sure what direction I wanted to head in after high school, so I headed a block over to CCC. This was a great decision because I ended up being able to graduate with my Associate of Science degree in a year and a half with me paying nothing out of pocket. This was thanks to the Paul B. Sharar Foundation scholarships. I had friends going to larger universities at the time that would complain about the cost and I would always tell them, “Should have gone to CCC. Could have paid a lot less, plus they give us free food at least once a week!”
Being involved was a major part of my experience at CCC as a student and an athlete. I was involved in Phi Theta Kappa, Student Senate, a Student Ambassador, and a member of the volleyball team. Through these programs, I met a lot of new people, some of who I still keep in touch with today. Being in these programs, my time at the college was so much more enjoyable and went by very quickly.
A student-athlete was not something I thought I would be called after high school, but I am glad I was. It kept me busy and connected to my peers and to CCC. I played volleyball during the fall season of 2014 and that was the last sports team at CCC. It was planned before the season started that it would be the last year for athletics, not that our team drove the college to it. As a now staff member at CCC, athletics is something that I and many others would love to see happen again for the students.
Being an employee of CCC is just as great as it was attending college there. There are many of the same people working and teaching there as when I was a student. They are all some of the nicest people you will meet and are always there to help. Everyone at CCC genuinely cares about the students and will do whatever they can to make the students’ experience the best it can be.
I would recommend to anyone who is looking to start or finish their education to look to CCC. It’s an affordable choice, fun, and full of opportunities.
Happy Community College Month!
Gabrielle Haan,
Clinton Community College employee
