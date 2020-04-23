It seems every history article must be a list. This list is not the 25 most important women in Clinton’s history but, rather, 25 women that I find interesting.
1. LaMetta Wynn: One of the first names I saw when researching my move to Clinton. She has artifacts at the African-American Museum in Cedar Rapids. I don’t know how many women have a street named after them in Clinton. And, oh yeah, she is the first black female mayor in Iowa.
2. Margaret Kinney: A name I only discovered last week when Don Walton called. She passed away in 1918 at the age of 84. She was an Irish immigrant who came to Clinton after the Civil War, in 1865. While Don is writing her story proper, what stood out to me was the fact that her first husband came to America and within a few months, died in the Civil War. Then she came to Clinton and built a reputation of being a community leader.
3. Clinton’s Women’s Club: How many women were provided for at their home back when it was hard for a woman to create an independent life? Alternatively, how many women had a chance to gain an education and experience to create an independent life? Members will equally remember the nearly century of socializing.
4. This leads in the “Sisters.” First off, put the word sisters into the archive searches and education comes up all the time. Many women came to Clinton to attend a nursing school as well. Currently, the Sisters of St. Francis are leading the fight against human trafficking. Through the decades, they had a large role with the special-needs banquet and other events and they established places like The Alverno.
5. Elizabeth Fairfax: One of the many nurses and black war veterans who made it to Iowa. The best evidence of her role in the community is that they raised money to send her to a Civil War encampment decades after the war. For me, she is an example of the country’s battle between race and reunion. Those years after the war, Clinton seems to be a hotbed for racial reconciliation and wage labor promise. Some cracks immediately appear and the next hundred years will show how those cracks formed around reunion of whites in the North and South.
6. Clemmie Hightower: A bridge between eras for me. Politics changed with civil rights. How many women have a public place named after them in Clinton?
7. Ida Baldacci Rastrelli: I bet if you were a parent in the 1960s and you needed to know who was dating whom, you could ask Ida Rastrelli. Personally, I did not realize the Baldacci room was named after the matriarch, but how fitting that the place to relax and talk is named after Ida after all the stories of her overseeing a hamburger and a coke.
8. Lois Waisbrooker and Spiritualist Women: Radical free love and other women’s movements met at Mount Pleasant Park in Clinton. These women conversed through letters with Victoria Woodhull, first female presidential candidate. While the camp is being torn down, it was a leading place for all sorts of ideas to be expressed. Women feature prominently as speakers, in the audience, and in pictures.
9. Grace Raymond Hebard: Like so many famous people a town can claim, she spent virtually no time here, a common theme among many of Clinton’s most famous 19th century-born residents. She became a leading figure at University of Wyoming and a leading historian, for the time, of the West. She had graduated from the University of Iowa with an engineering degree.
10. Krista Voda: Someone still writing her story, but I think it is cool that Voda, a TV sportscaster, is on a lot of lists I see for Clintonians of note.
11. Peggy Moran: Hate to pull the married-to-a-famous-husband card but she was clearly the muse to her famous movie director husband. Her dad hired a young Marilyn Monroe for photo shoots. Like Lillian Russell, she had a movie craze here too when the Moran movies were premiered. Her husband always tried to make her presence known in his films.
12. Grace Disbrow: Dozens of guests have shared, in horror and admiration, their memories of Ms. Disbrow, a teacher. We have her baby picture, and I always joke how such an innocent looking baby would grow up to terrorize all these children. Yet, I have not met even one guest that upon reflection speaks ill of Ms. Disbrow. They respect her and realize what she was attempting to do.
13. Ruby Bell Rickoff/Madame Coretta: A circus performer, one thing that is always left out about her story is that she died at 13, meaning she was basically the same age as many sawmill workers. Most would cringe at the thought of a 10-11 year old working in the sawmill.
14. Mrs. W.J. Young: She stands out for a few reasons. First, here’s to all the women who appear as Mrs. Husband’s Name. I’ve also had direct contact with her. At the Special Collections in Iowa City, I was going through the Young family papers and out fell a beautiful gold sample of curtain cord. Numerous Marshall Field bills had her signature.
15. Grace Amemiya: Born in California in 1902, her family was sent to internment camps during WWII. Training as a nurse prior to order 9066, she helped run the internment camp infirmaries. After being released, she came to Schick Hospital to complete her training and served as a nurse. She is also the only Iowa’s Women Hall of Fame member with Clinton listed.
16. Dr. Emma Pinney: Worthy of her own article, Dr. Pinney performed a botched medical exercise which resulted in the death of her patient. She was acquitted of performing an abortion and went back to Kansas. A few years later, she wrote a letter recommending a manual that properly taught abortion. Her patient was a mother who had one child too many. In the 19th century Clinton, these were common. Lots of young women, many without families, and then women who simply couldn’t take care of another child had to turn to “medical practices” done without expertise and safety. Related, the strong moral objection from churches, the law, and other women played out in the courtroom.
17. Mrs. Abbie Perham, a Clinton woman who claimed she was 140 and had Creek blood, African-American blood, and white blood. An example of how well behaved women didn’t make history, this was a way to get noticed and to declare her presence. History is full of these people, usually men. She claimed to have witnessed George Washington command troops and that she was still alive in 1906.
18. Real Life Rosie the Riveters: Touring the Chicago History Museum in 2013, I noticed Clinton, Iowa. There was a wall of women cleaning giant steam locomotives. It’s a famous picture locally, but in that exhibit, I was struck by the fact that I doubt anyone looking at this picture went, “Oh yeah, women kept this nationally important rail line operating during the war.” Without women of Clinton working, how much delay and added cost would there have been?
19. Judith Ellen Foster: Most likely the first practicing female lawyer in Iowa, she too went on to fill the books with her temperance work.
20. Nelle Wilson Reagan (well, of Fulton): It is fun to me that a mother of a President was just across the Mississippi’s River. Her strength to keep her men on a forward path is why well-behaved women rarely make history. If the Reagans stayed in Fulton, I do not know if Ronald would become president. Not because of the town but because of the bad influences Ron’s dad had here. Ronald Reagan spoke often of divine intervention and the moments that make and break futures.
21. Cynthia Leonard: While her time here was brief, what an amazing moral compass and list of firsts. I think you can say she and her husband founded the Herald. She was in an 1893 publication of woman of the century.
22. Beatrice Joyce: I’ve heard stories about her personal nurse that would help her mend from a long plane ride. Her selling her plane to a bank representative. Her showering the operators at the phone company and stores with chocolates and flowers. However, what stands out to me is her taking over a huge logging company, facing labor strife and men who didn’t believe in her, and showing them all that the Joyces would stay in control. She might not have taken day-to-day control, but she definitely made her mark on the company. Just as her great-grandfather came to Lyons to “shut down” a mill and rallied the troops, she was forced to rally the troops again 90 years later.
23. Frank Ellis’s daughter, Jane: Many famous Clinton women ended up in sanatoriums, poor houses, attics, and various California or dry air convalescence homes. We have the blueprints that Ellis had drawn up for his daughter’s playhouse. The house apparently is now at 208 25th Ave. North, so just down the street from us. The house was the Clinton Red Cross canteen at the Northwestern station. She also had Camp Fire girls who made bonnets for Belgian babies during the Great War.
24. Underground Railroad: Throughout the county, especially south of here, men and women freed themselves by getting over the river. Our best records of this area come from women. Cornelius Bowman Campbell, an engineer, donated to the national women’s rights convention.
25. Women of South Clinton & Beaver Island: Bar owners, tough women raising kids, matriarchs of the block/island, and neighborhood sources of food. In kinship networks, women play a huge role in raising the neighborhood. In the 1870s, you had women running the hotel/saloon that housed dozens of immigrant men. The women all watched over each other and a kid could name all their kin (blood or not) that would open the door for them. Even the wild ones of this area, still had to contend with their kin.
