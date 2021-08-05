Another Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is in the books.
And from what we’re hearing, Clinton, the end city for this year’s weeklong trip across Iowa, will long be remembered for the hospitality it showed riders as they concluded RAGBRAI XLVIII on Saturday.
Each year, Iowa cities vie to be selected as one of the seven overnight stops along the route, which begins in the western edge of Iowa at the Missouri River, where riders dip their back tire in its waters just before they start heading east.
Clinton is among those that can only ever be an end town as it sits on the banks of the Mississippi River, where riders dip their front tires to symbolically complete the ride. As such, unlike overnight towns – which get the benefit of riders spending quite a bit of time throughout the day and all night there – riders don’t set up camp and enjoy the sites and sounds in the same way in an end town.
How long riders stay in an end town can be hard to predict because so much of it is based on the weather, the length of the entire route and that day’s ride, and how soon they want to get home. How much to offer becomes the centerpiece of discussion as volunteers work to formulate a successful, memorable event.
But what we’re learning in the days after the ride is that Clinton will long be remembered for its warm welcome, one that brought many riders to tears as they biked down the Clinton route on the way to the river.
A social media site in which riders shared their experiences throughout the week was full of praise for Clinton, specifically how residents came out of their homes and well-wishers lined the streets to cheer the bicyclists on.
Many commenters said they teared up hearing what turned out to be the River City Municipal Band, which began playing “Stars and Stripes Forever” as the Air Force Cycling Team pedaled by. Riders also praised the welcoming volunteers who met them at the dipsite and took photos for them at the large picture frames built for RAGBRAI by Tracy Frahm.
What Clinton and its residents offered was an exciting and friendly atmosphere to riders finishing up a long, fun week.
So to all those who made the day the success that it was – Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lesley Webster, the Clinton RAGBRAI Committee, city staff members, law enforcement and volunteers – thank you! It was because of your dedication that Clinton put its best foot forward as thousands of guests wheeled through town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.