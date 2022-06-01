My heart breaks for the 19 innocent little grade school children, plus two of their teachers, who tragically lost their lives last week in Uvalde, Texas and for their grieving families.
The lives of these families and their community will never be the same. When will this ever end? How often do we have to have this happen — and continue to let this happen — in this country?
No other country has this problem but ours! I’m so frustrated that many people in this country value their guns more than our children — and that money and power seem to be more important and determine all the decisions made for everyone, even though many people believe there should be more things done to stop this insanity.
Please, please, please, if you are upset about what we see happening in this country, ask and know who you are voting for and where they stand on responsible gun safety when you go to vote.
What if this horrific shooting would have happened in Clinton? What if this would have happened to someone — a child that you knew personally? What if this was your child or grandchild? What if your child was blown apart by a high-powered rifle and you couldn’t see them one last time — or if you did you will have horrible nightmares of your precious child forever.
Think about that for a minute would you — or an hour— or a day? How about the rest of your lives?
That’s what many children and families across this country will have to deal with forever! Have you ever thought about or realize the trauma that will be with these families and children for the rest of their lives? A little girl involved in this horrible school shooting went and laid in her dead friend’s blood so that the shooter would think she was dead. Do you think she’ll ever get that out of her mind?
Those children involved in Columbine, Newtown,and Parkland years ago are retraumatized every time another school shooting happens. It takes them back to that horrible day.
When will this country ever get it? Aren’t our children and our people more important than any gun? Guns for protection and hunting is one thing, but allowing guns that can blow people up is bizarre and sick.
We are bringing our March For Our Lives group back and adding community members to help to make a difference for our most precious children in our city, state, and country. Come on board and join the movement. We want to see some movement nationwide on these issues:
1. Ban military-style assault weapons.
2. Require universal background checks for all gun sales.
3. Close gun sale loopholes and require background checks on all commercial gun sales.
4. Ban bump stocks and limit the size of ammunition clips.
5. Pass an Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, a “red flag” bill, to allow relatives and law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from an individual in crisis.
Shirley Darsidan, Clinton
