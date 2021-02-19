I am a 14-year-old eighth-grade student at Clinton Middle School. I am happy to be going back to school.
It has been difficult because it is hard to get help from teachers on how to do assignments, it is also hard to do the assignments because it is not on pieces of paper as everything is online. Many of the websites are confusing and not user friendly.
I also miss being able to see my friends everyday instead of talking to them on the phone or in my free time. Another thing that I miss is being able to talk to the teacher directly. When you need help, the teacher can give you examples when you are in person. I also miss being able to be in band in the school day instead of just two mornings a week. I miss having jazz band which the morning band has replaced.
In conclusion, I am very happy to be going back to school full time.
Reagan Steenhard,
Clinton
