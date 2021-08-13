The Illinois Governor recently signed into law dozens of bills sent to him this spring by the Illinois General Assembly.
Among the new laws are fifteen bills co-sponsored by State Representative Tony McCombie covering topics from consumer protection to expanding insurance coverage of pancreatic cancer screenings.
House Bill 266 amends the Guardians of Adults with Disabilities Article of the Probate Act of 1975 to expand substituted judgment by considering the current preferences and wishes of the individual with a disability to the level of their ability to participate in decision-making. Effective immediately.
House Bill 375 requires the board of public universities and community colleges to notify adjunct professors about the enrollment status of their courses both 30 days and 14 prior to the start of a semester or term. Effective January 1, 2022.
House Bill 577 adds specificity to the model policies developed by the Illinois State Board of Education and school boards pertaining to suicide awareness and prevention. Effective immediately.
House Bill 605 requires Illinois State flags purchased by State institutions to be manufactured in the United States. Effective January 1, 2022.
House Bill 640 adds the Illinois Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Illinois as ex-oficio members of the Illinois Fire Advisory Commission. Effective immediately.
House Bill 713 provides additional consumer protections to prohibit the sale of a device to a radon contractor for use in licensed activities without prior approval of the device from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
House Bill 816 modernizes the use of paid sick leave for teachers and other employees of a school district with respect to the birth, adoption or placement for adoption of a child. Effective immediately.
Senate Bill 60 streamlines the process for disposing of surplus real property owned by the State. Effective immediately.
Senate Bill 317 allows other units of local government to be eligible to receive certain tourism grants from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Effective immediately.
Senate Bill 593 strengthens the address confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Program. Effective January 1, 2022.
Senate Bill 968 requires private insurance plans to provide coverage for pancreatic cancer screenings. Effective January 1, 2022.
Senate Bill 1232 enables the state to provide financial assistance toward hangars or other airport buildings if they are of public-use, public-owned, and of public-benefit. Effective January 1, 2022.
Senate Bill 552 allows Juvenile Detention Centers to submit written requests to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s Chief of Records for records they have a specific need for. Effective immediately.
Senate Bill 1577 expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of the child. Effective January 1, 2022.
Senate Bill 1599 creates the Human Trafficking Task Force Act. Sets guidelines on membership and duties of the Task Force. Effective immediately.
Additional bills sponsored and co-sponsored by McCombie are still pending executive action by the Governor. The Governor has 60 days to consider every bill passed from the time the bill is sent to him.
