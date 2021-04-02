This week was the 12th week of the 89th Iowa General Assembly, which ended with “the second funnel deadline”.
This deadline requires that most bills, except those dealing with the state budget or taxes, must pass either the House or Senate and then make it through committee in the other chamber in order to continue to still be considered for this session.
More good news for Iowa’s economy
The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Iowa’s economy grew 6.3 percent in the last few months of 2020. In addition, Iowa continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, demonstrating why pro-growth policies are important – they help grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and ensure we are prepared when difficult times hit. We will continue advocating for pro-growth policies at the Capitol and make this state the best for living, working and raising a family.
Bills of note
• SF587: This session the Iowa Senate is again working to reduce the property tax burden. SF 587 eliminates the property tax levy on mental health and shifts funding to the state level. Eliminating this levy not only means over $100 million in reduced property taxes, it also has a compounding effect in future years because as property assessments rise, the elimination of the levy will reduce the increase of property taxes when assessments rise.
• SF100: Land Banks. This bill, introduced by Sen. Mark Lofgren, creates the Iowa Land Bank Act. The purpose of the land bank bill is to help communities and Iowans that are struggling with dilapidated, abandoned, blighted, and tax-delinquent properties. The bill will help move these properties back to productive status in order to revitalize Iowa neighborhoods, provide affordable housing, and attract new industry and create jobs for the citizens.
• HF493E-Bikes: The bill allows a low-speed electric bicycle to be operated in any place where a bicycle is allowed to operate including, but not limited to, streets, highways, roadways, shoulders, bicycle lanes, bikeways, and bicycle or multi-use paths.
• HF532 K-12: One-Time Funding. This bill provides up to $27.2 million as a qualified instruction supplement for the 2021-2022 school year, providing up to $60 per pupil served for school districts to help cover unbudgeted costs of providing instruction through the pandemic. The bill also addresses the drop in enrollment we saw in preschool for last year due to the pandemic by allowing school districts to apply to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount if the district saw a decline in preschool enrollments during the 2020-2021 school year.
Constituents/visitors at the Capitol
This week we had several visitors from Senate District 49. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave two “Keep Iowa Beautiful” Awards to Clinton County:
• The Keep Iowa Beautiful Robert D. Ray Award of Excellence was awarded to the Community of Lost Nation and the Hometown Pride Committee for their enthusiasm and engagement of the entire community that created a new pocket park, an RV park, initiated holiday social events and regular clean up days.
• First Trust & Savings Bank of Wheatland received the Keep Iowa Beautiful Corporation Award for its outstanding corporate citizenship. The financial commitments to local projects and encouraging employees to be involved in leadership roles on local committees are making our communities and our state a better place to live and work.
I also enjoyed visiting with Dan Smicker and Diane Cassaday from Clinton County and Jeanita McCulty from Scott County, who were here for the Republican Party of Iowa leadership meetings and a reception honoring Gov. Reynolds.
As always, please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or comments on the legislation and issues in the Legislature. I am honored to serve you and be your voice at the Capitol. Email: chris.cournoyer@iowa.legis.gov or (563) 289-7335.
