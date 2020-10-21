Yes, elections do have consequences.
They also have an impact on estate planning but many of the key tax provisions are due to sunset mid-decade.
These provisions were passed by Congress and can be changed, altered, or repealed by Congress. Any change is going to be subject to composition of the next Congress and the tax program put forth by the Administration.
Some candidates have put forth proposed changes to the federal estate tax, but any proposals will require Congressional action to be implemented. However, estate tax considerations are only one part of effective estate planning and, in many situations, not a factor at all.
As a process, estate planning requires a little effort on your part. You’ll want to come to terms with dying, at least to a degree that you can deal with the necessary planning. Death can be a very uncomfortable subject, but the discussions in this area are full of references to your death, so it can’t be avoided. Estate planning may be important to individuals with a wide range of financial situations.
Even smaller estates should consider options as expenses will have a much greater impact. Your plan can consist of strategies that are simple and inexpensive, or they can be more complex and expensive, depending on what you want to happen and how to go about this.
Estate planning can be especially important if your estate is valued at more than the applicable federal estate tax exclusion, you have children who are minors or have special needs, your spouse is uncomfortable with or incapable of handling financial matters, you are a business owner, you have property in more than one estate, you intend to benefit charity, have special property (artwork or collectibles), have strong feelings on health-care decisions, or have privacy concerns and want to avoid probate.
Developing a plan is a process that is unique to each estate owner. Even the most complex plans can be achieved on a step-by-step process, but the peace of mind is worth the time, trouble, and expertise.
An estate planning strategy is any method that facilitates the distribution of your assets and settlement of your estate, according to you wishes. There are a number of common strategies available to you.
Intestate succession is the default strategy and is a means of transferring your property to your heirs if you have failed to make other plans such as a will or trust. State law controls how and to whom your property is distributed, who administers your estate, and who takes care of your minor children. One of your primary goals in planning your estate may be to avoid intestate succession.
Other common strategies are using a will, probably the most important tool available to you, directing distribution of property, who administers your estate, and providing for the care of minor children. Other strategies use payable on death bank accounts, designated beneficiaries of life insurance or retirement plans, or joint ownership.
Another common and popular device is the use of a trust. There are different types of trusts, each serving a different purpose. Another common reason for the use of trusts is planning for incapacity. Who will manage your property or pay bills if you can no longer handle these responsibilities?
The first step is to organize your information: listing assets, current values, current ownership information. The second step is to make some initial decisions on what you would like to happen to your property. This may be easy or you may need to review family dynamics. And finally, work with a professional with the expertise of state laws on wills and trusts, and experience in drafting any necessary documents and in the practicalities of estate and trust administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.