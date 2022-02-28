March usually brings the promise of warmer weather but in the Midwest, would you put a wager on that? One sure bet is that March is “Problem Gambling Awareness Month”.
Area Substance Abuse Council staff will be working closely with the Wild Rose Casino as well as local lottery retailers to have information available for people who feel that they or someone they know may need help with problem gambling.
Problem gambling doesn’t mean all gambling. It is when gambling results in negative consequences like not being able to pay bills or spending down college or retirement accounts. It can result when there is excessive spending online or at a casino or it can be over purchase of scratch off or lottery tickets. Signs of a problem might include symptoms like:
• A need to gamble with increasing amounts of money in order to achieve the desired excitement
• Restless or irritable when attempting to cut down or stop gambling
• Repeated unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back, or stop gambling
• Preoccupation with gambling (e.g., having persistent thoughts of reliving past gambling experiences, handicapping or planning the next venture, thinking of ways to get money with which to gamble)
• Gambling when feeling distressed (e.g., helpless, guilty, anxious, depressed)
• After losing money gambling, returning another day to get even (“chasing” one’s losses)
• Lies to conceal the extent of involvement with gambling
• Jeopardizing a significant relationship, job, education, or career opportunity because of gambling
• Relies on others to provide money to relieve desperate financial situations caused by gambling
It is a treatable mental health issue that can affect anyone. There are a few different avenues to secure support for someone who needs help with problem gambling.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission manages Iowa’s Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program, which allows individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from wagering with casinos, racetracks, sports betting and fantasy sports operations. This program removes the individual from the marketing lists, deactivates their player’s club memberships and alerts the security teams that the individual must be removed from the Iowa gaming facility once they are found on the property. This program has been in place since 2004 and in that time, over 10,000 individuals have enrolled.
ASAC treatment counselors can assist in problem gambling recovery by giving the individual an assessment, admit them into treatment and facilitate treatment sessions. “Your life Iowa” as well as 1-800-BETS-OFF are available 24 hours a day for individuals seeking help.
If you or someone you know is affected by problem gambling, please reach out to ASAC at (319) 390-4611 or info@asac.us. For additional information visit asac.us, log onto yourlifeiowa.org, or call 1-800-BETS-OFF.
