Spread the word.
Tell your coworkers, neighbors and family members you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Explain you got jabbed so you could see your friends and family, and so local businesses can stay open and workers can keep their jobs.
Point to the South as an example of what we don’t want to happen elsewhere. Hospitals are brimming with COVID-19 patients there because so many people are unvaccinated.
Repeat the story about the health care worker in Alabama writing on Facebook how she is treating many young, otherwise healthy people for serious coronavirus infections: “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”
Describe how health care workers are being pushed to the limit, some choosing to leave the field or suffering from mental health crises. Clarify those are the same health care workers we need to take care of us when there’s not a pandemic.
Stress the delta variant is taking a toll. The mutation of the virus is twice as contagious and is causing upticks in cases, including in Minnesota. COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in the U.S. over two weeks. Emphasize the vaccine has proven to be effective against the variant.
And if you aren’t vaccinated, try this: Be reasonable. Filter out the noise. Understand 3.71 billion doses have been administered across 179 countries and the majority of those vaccinated not only lived to tell about it, but they have more safely resumed normal life and are protecting young children who can’t yet be immunized.
Realize you are rejecting a gift of better health for yourself and those around you by not getting immunized.
Know if more people don’t get vaccinated, the chances of defeating this virus lessens. It has mutated. It will continue to do so. Just 56.2% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Don’t block the path out of this pandemic by making vaccination a political issue. Donald Trump got the shot and you can bet other powerful politicians did, too.
Stop stubbornly denying the sanity of getting vaccinated.
Get the shot.
-- Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
