The year 2020 taught investors many important lessons. To start off the new year, I want to reflect back on the one that I feel is the most important to understand: Most things don’t matter. That may seem like a weird lesson to glean from such a tumultuous year, but bear with me on this.
It is a bit difficult, but let’s take a journey back to the pre-pandemic times in financial markets. What was the big story of 2019? Some of you may remember all of the hype around the trade war with China. There were concerns that if agreements couldn’t be reached, the global economy could take a major blow and financial assets would fall of a cliff. So, what happened? The stock market yawned, then went up nearly 30%.
How about 2018? Back then, mid-term elections saw Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and the Federal Reserve sped up its pace of interest rate increases, raising the benchmark rate three times that year. These events were thought to have the potential to derail an ongoing bull market. The outcome? While markets did fall nearly 20% in the 4th quarter, they had reestablished new highs just a couple of months later and most measures of market volatility barely budged.
How about if we go back further? Remember 2011? That year saw Europe’s sovereign debt crisis explode. The U.S. had its debt downgraded. Large municipalities were forced into bankruptcy with gloomy outlooks for others. How did the markets react? We did see volatility spike and the market dropped nearly 20% in August that year. However, the year still finished with stocks posting positive returns in the U.S.
The point of this trip down memory lane is to show that there have really only been a few catalysts over the past 20 years or so that have really mattered and have had lasting impact on the markets. But I am not saying we shouldn’t pay attention to these potential risks. The events that have actually moved the markets have mattered a great deal. These few periods, think 9/11, banking failures in 2008, and the pandemic of 2020, have mattered more to investor’s portfolios than most of the other potential risk events combined. When looking at cumulative returns of a broad market measure like the S&P 500 stock index, the most extreme 10% of monthly returns contribute nearly half of the overall markets returns.
Because of their importance, actions during these times carry enormous weight. The decisions made in February and March of this year might have been more important that all the decisions made in the past 10 years. So, what are investors to do? We don’t know ahead of time what catalysts are going to be the big ones, and those big ones don’t come around very often. My answer to this is expectations and process.
Simply understanding the lumpiness of returns experienced in financial markets is important. Knowing this can help investors during periods of extreme volatility. On the process front, investors should have a plan for dealing with turmoil before it arises. Give serious thought to what magnitude of drawdown your investment account you can endure, then structure your asset allocation accordingly. Incorporating risk management strategies such as trend following and explicit hedges can remove emotion from the decision making process. Even if we don’t know when the big risks will materialize, having robust processes in place can curtail some of the worst-case outcomes should they occur.
