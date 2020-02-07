In 2010, Iowans voted to amend the constitution and create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund with the purpose of “protecting and enhancing water quality and natural areas in this state.” To date, the trust has remained unfunded. By raising the sales tax, the amendment will dedicate 3/8 of the proposed 1-cent sales tax and provide the necessary, sustainable funding for the trust.
The fund will allocate $99.5 million to water quality efforts. This funding will strengthen Iowa’s nutrient management reduction plan. $52.3 million of the fund will be dedicated to the improvement of conservation and recreation in Iowa.
Adjustments to Iowa Code Chapter 461 are proposed to acknowledge the nutrient reduction strategy as the foundation of the state’s water quality efforts and ensure periodic reviews of the code are conducted to comply with the most current evidence-based practices and policies.
This session the Iowa legislature has also made a commitment to reducing taxes to ensure that hardworking Iowans are able to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. We will carry out this plan by cutting individual income tax by 10 percent on average and by lowering the highest tax rate from 8.5 percent to 5.5 percent.
The bill will also reduce property taxes by lowering the maximum per capita county mental health levy statewide mental health levy by $77.1 million. The State will replace these dollars through appropriations funded by the 1-cent tax increase, which will allow for an overall increase for mental health funding in Iowa.
We will also broaden the number of items that are sales tax exempt to include diapers and feminine hygiene products.
This bill is currently undergoing the legislative process, and if you would like to read further you can find the bill on the legislative website by searching for HSB 657. Also, if you have any question or comments relating to HSB 657 please feel free to email me at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov.
