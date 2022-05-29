Our last few days of the legislative session focused mostly on budget issues, but also included some resolution on other policies considered this legislative session. This year, the legislature passed a budget of roughly $8.2 billion. This amount includes increased dollars for K-12 education, public safety, mental health and health care. The budget passed this year reflects the priorities of Iowans and implements sustainable increases in spending in those areas.
We have continued to hold fast to the principles of spending conservatively and ensuring the state budget is responsible and sustainable for years to come. In the state Capitol many forget the budget consists solely of taxpayer dollars. Every budget increase must be made carefully and in coordination with the broader goal of easing the tax burden on Iowans. This budget achieves those goals by controlling the growth of government and government spending, but also returning money to those Iowans who earned it.
The legislature last week also continued to empower parents by eliminating the open enrollment deadline for Iowa students to enroll in a different public school. Previously, parents had to make a decision to open-enroll their students by March 1 before the upcoming school year. This change allows parents to open-enroll any time during the school year. Changing school districts in the middle of a school year is a significant change for a family. In certain situations, families must have an option to change schools and this change gives them that option regardless of the time of year. While I understand that this could create an issue for school districts that set their budgets based on certified enrollment in the spring, I still believe that most parents will continue to choose the public school in the district in which they pay property taxes.
However, in some cases where their child’s needs are not being met, they should have a choice, regardless of when that happens during the year.
After years of discussions, the legislature came to an agreement on how to move forward with adjustments to the "bottle bill". The bill will ensure redemption centers receive more money for the cans they redeem and will help provide Iowans with more options for redeeming bottles and cans. In addition to improving the economic model for redemption centers, this bill also addresses the priority of getting dirty, unsanitary cans out of grocery stores and establishments where food is prepared. It encourages grocers to have safe and clean methods for redemption.
This legislation is a big step towards saving the bottle bill by increasing the income for redemption centers and grocers, making redemption sustainable and providing Iowans with more innovative and convenient ways to redeem bottles and cans.
We passed a number of other bills to finish out the session, including a bill to eliminate the PRAXIS exam, reducing hurdles to the workforce for teachers. Other bills passed last week included the reform of Iowa’s alcohol laws that better reflect current practices of on-premise and off-premise consumption as well as leveling the playing field for our native wineries, distilleries and breweries; allowing children under 16 to accompany an adult who is hunting or trapping, and expanding operational sharing functions for school districts to include School Resource Officers to build positive relationships with law enforcement and keep our students and teachers safe at school.
We also changed requirements for the Last Dollar Scholarship to allow part-time students to be eligible, recognizing that all students can’t afford to be full-time students. We passed a Maternal Health Bill called “MOMS”, which stands for “More Options for Maternal Supports” that will help connect pregnant women with resources they need for healthy prenatal care and birth as well as post-partum support with supplies, counseling, transportation and childcare.
Throughout the legislative session, we passed a lot of bills based on the feedback we hear from constituents and talking to Iowans throughout the state. I am proud of the work we have done this year, and I appreciate all those who reached out with questions or comments throughout the session.
At the beginning of the 2022 legislative session, my Senate Caucus set out a bold agenda, setting out significant priorities for the year. These included lowering taxes for hard-working Iowans, growing Iowa’s workforce, and making Iowa more competitive not just with the states surrounding us, but also more competitive nationally.
These last few months saw progress on those issues and delivering on a number of promises made to Iowans. We passed the governor’s workforce bill, eliminating regulations, reducing barriers to job licensure, and promoting career opportunities in Iowa. We passed legislation to ensure Iowa girls can compete against only other girls in school-sponsored sports, promoting fairness and safety in sports. We also passed legislation to address the child care challenges in Iowa and help families find affordable care when they need it. We passed major changes to unemployment in the state, changing the length of benefits from six months to four months, changing the definition of suitable work, and getting more Iowans back to work faster.
Not only did we deliver solutions to help address child care and growing Iowa’s workforce in Iowa, but Republicans delivered historic tax reform to grow Iowa and strengthen our future. Our transformational tax relief bill will enact a 3.9% flat tax for Iowans, implementing a fairer and simpler tax code, making Iowa more competitive, and moving Iowa to the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country. The law also eliminates taxes on retirement income and provides a first-time pension exemption for Iowa farmers.
The 2022 session was a successful year in addressing many issues currently facing the state and is a notable conclusion to the 89th General Assembly, following the many successes we had last year. In the first year of the general assembly, we passed over $1 billion in tax relief for Iowans over the next several years, including property and income tax relief, eliminating the inheritance tax, and tax relief for small businesses. We also made sure Iowa students had the option to be in the classroom full-time, secured vulnerabilities in Iowa’s elections and administration, and provided money to increase broadband access. We also put into place protections for law enforcement officers on the job, held cities accountable for allowing rioting, and increased penalties for rioters causing property damage and harm.
At the start of each year, we are consistently looking at how we can make Iowa the best state in the country to live, work and raise a family. The steps we have taken over these last two years have taken the state in the right direction. I look forward to talking with constituents in the coming months about these victories and how we can build on them in the future. I appreciate all your comments throughout the legislative session and your feedback on the issues important to you. Thank you for your help and input, and I look forward to seeing and talking with you all in the future.
