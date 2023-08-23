Oftentimes when we think of wellness, our minds tend to immediately think of things such as working out and eating healthy. We tend to overlook mental health when talking about wellness because “it’s something we just don’t talk about” or we aren’t sure how to respond if someone were to be honest when we ask how they are doing mentally so it is easier not to ask. It can also be difficult to ask if someone is suicidal if they have expressed struggling with their mental health. Conversely, it can be difficult to admit to someone asking if you are struggling out of the fear of what they might think of you. Now, imagine having to not only tell someone you are not close with that you are struggling, but imagine they are your employer that you rely on for your income.
As difficult as conversations can be around mental health for everyone involved, education and practice can go a long way in making someone more comfortable when having the difficult conversations. One of the suggestions, when getting ready to have a difficult conversation, from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is being prepared to help someone who is admitting they are struggling and/or wanting help by familiarizing yourself with local or national resources. At Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) we have partnered with local resources, Speak Out Against Suicide and Veterans Affairs (VA), to help larger employers in Clinton County bridge gaps so they have a better understanding of mental health, suicide awareness, and resources available to employees in need.
Through collaboration between Grow Clinton, Speak Out Against Suicide, Veterans Affairs, and Area Substance Abuse Council, resources have been created to assist larger businesses within Clinton County in increasing their awareness of mental health and resources available. The team assists with implementing new or updating existing policies, providing training on mental health, stigma, and suicide to any level of staff a company would like, as well as providing posters and materials for employees who may be in need of resources. Resources provided through the initiative for employees include posters containing QR codes that connect them to 988 and Speak Out Against Suicide’s website. Speak Out Against Suicide is maintaining a list of mental health and other resources throughout Clinton County and other surrounding areas.
If you or your business would like more information regarding any of the above opportunities, please reach out to prevention@asac.us or call 563-243-2124.
Olivia Regenwether is a Certified Prevention Specialist with Area Substance Abuse Council.
