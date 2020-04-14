Editor’s Note: April is Community College Month. Throughout April, Clinton Community College leaders, faculty and graduates are submitting columns about the impact CCC has had on their lives and the community at large.
Seventy-two years ago this spring, the first class of Clinton Junior College (now Clinton Community College) graduated. My brother-in-law, Orville J. Marlowe, was a member of that 1948 class.
Orv graduated from Lyons High School and joined the US Navy as an Electronic Tech Mate, 3rd Class. Upon his return from the service, he, like many other veterans, enrolled at Clinton Junior College to start their college education. Orv’s next stop was Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree. He earned his Masters of Science/Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Orv would then start his career with Bettis Westinghouse Atomic Power Laboratory in Pittsburgh. Not much is known of his work there as it was top secret work designing next generation nuclear submarines for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Like many others of his generation, he remained with his employer until retirement. Orv and his wife, Nancy, raised five children and they served their community and their church throughout their lives.
For 72 years, there have been countless stories like Orv’s. Many of our community members, your friends, and family have enrolled at Clinton Community College for education. In fact, following Orv would be his CCC graduate brother, Dick, who graduated from the University of Dubuque, and Jerry, who went on to the University of Iowa after CCC graduation. Both married, raised families and were successful employees in area industries, Collis and LyondellBasell.
From these three men, many sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews have attended Clinton Community College. I know many residents of Clinton can tell similar stories of how Clinton Community College played an important role in their own and their family members’ education.
Clinton Community College has been a vital part of our community since 1946. Not only do they offer college credit programs, but work endlessly with business and industry, offer community education programs for all ages, and provide high school completion classes. Many of you who were laid off from your jobs over the past years due to business closings or a reduction in workforce sought retraining at Clinton Community College.
As a retired Clinton Community College employee, I can speak firsthand about the caring, professional staff at CCC. When a student attends CCC, they are not just a number, but a part of the greater community we call CCC. CCC has been named A Great Place to Work since 2012 for good reason.
As you consider your educational goals, you will not go wrong starting your journey at Clinton Community College as so many have since 1946.
Jane Marlowe, Retired CCC employee
