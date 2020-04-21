Editor’s Note: As a partner with many local, state and regional health organizations, Paul Blair is the executive director/clinical director for Bridgeview Community Health Center in Clinton. Recently opening at its new location within the Lyons Technology Park, 1320 19th Avenue Northwest, Blair leads a staff of 45 who provide mental health services for all age groups. He has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Iowa and has served various Clinton community health care entities since 1995. He has been with Bridgeview since 2006. The staff of Bridgeview Community Health Center is available to help you during this crisis. They can be reached at their new location or by calling (563) 243-5633.
The word “crisis” can mean different things to different people. What constitutes a crisis can vary from person to person. With the COVID-19 pandemic there are some thoughts that might be helpful to you in dealing with this current crisis.
This can be individual. Some people handle a crisis better than others. Not being “good” in a crisis is not a personal fault. It’s important to remember to keep in mind your abilities and limitations and to not let fear become your dominant feeling.
Feelings during a crisis can be overwhelming at times. You can feel anxious, depressed, worried, fearful. Those feelings can then lead to an almost panic or a complete shutdown emotionally. One of the worst feelings is loneliness. Remember, social distancing is not social isolation. Although some people may be enjoying this time of being left alone, many others thrive on interaction. Don’t allow yourself to withdraw to the point where you feel tremendous loneliness. Loneliness is one of those feelings most often mentioned in depression and/or anxiety. Stay involved, continue to interact with others.
Silence is not always golden. Try not to let your mind wander, dwell on the negative, the fears you may be feeling. For many people with depression and anxiety, there is the tendency to avoid any kind of sound. Try to listen to music, to the voices of others. Watch TV or listen to the radio – and it doesn’t have to be the news! Too much quiet allows your mind to wander, to then obsess and dwell on the negative.
This too shall pass. This current situation will end. Life goes on. Life may be different, but there will be a tomorrow. Be willing to let go and not try to control what you have no control over. We are all in this together.
