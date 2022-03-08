Saturday marked a major step for the Naeve family.
That’s because over the past two years, the Naeves, a long-time well-known farm family from Andover, has taken their livestock business to the next level. They are just a few weeks away from opening their multi-million dollar investment — Naeve Family Beef — a beef processing and packaging plant built in Camanche.
The plant will provide locally raised products to local consumers, retailers, restaurants, grocery stores and food distributors as well as offer custom processing and packing to farmers all across the Midwest.
Borne from the Naeve family’s long-time desire to have their own branded product, and unprecedented consolidation in the beef processing industry that leaves few options for producers to send their cattle for processing, the Naeves put their plans into high gear as the need for more processing plant options became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrew Naeve, president of Naeve Family Beef, says the family decided to be bold, take steps to shape that industry and hopefully create change. He says that while some say one plant in Camanche, Iowa won’t make a difference, if others in the industry decide to lead the way and dozens of such plants are built across the country, it will.
We agree.
Our congratulations go out to the Naeve family as they move forward on the next part of their professional journey.
Our hope is that their desire to make a difference, backed up by their work to make it happen, inspires others to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.