Iowa farmers are fortunate to have the support of U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley. Both have long advocated for policies that benefit the agricultural community, so it is no surprise that the two are now working with their colleagues in Congress to advance legislation that will ensure America’s farmers are heard in D.C.
Both senators are working to re-introduce and pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This legislation gives farmers a seat at the table developing commonsense climate solutions that keep our farms strong.
Its premise is helping the agriculture industry overcome the learning curve associated with making additional revenue in voluntary carbon markets. By giving farmers and producers access to the information and resources they need to adopt climate-friendly farming techniques, the bill can in fact support farms’ financial solvency – ultimately, helping reduce emissions while providing a lifeline to struggling farmers who have been impacted by the pandemic.
The effects of our changing climate are felt more acutely by the farming community. And, as responsible stewards of the land, it is in our best interest to do all that we can to reduce environmental impact. The Growing Climate Solutions Act lets us do that and provides valuable support for farmers. Congress should pass this bill without delay.
Dan Smicker,
DeWitt
