As a Clinton County farmer and past chairman of the Clinton County GOP, I’m grateful to have a leader like Senator Grassley working on our behalf in Washington, D.C.
Through legislation like the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would help lower emissions through a voluntary program that creates new revenue streams for farmers, Senator Grassley is showing what common-sense conservative leadership looks like.
I hope he’ll continue this approach when it comes to another important issue for agricultural communities: permitting reform. Last fall, Senator Grassley was a cosponsor of a bill that addressed permitting reform, called the Simplify Timelines and Assure Regulatory Transparency Act. Given that Clinton County has several opportunities for future development in the energy sector in the works, I urge Senator Grassley to continue his work on this important issue and try and get permitting reform legislation signed into law this year.
Without such reform, these projects – and others across Iowa – could stall due to the overly complicated nature of the federal permitting process, which often takes years to complete. But simplifying this process could mean these projects get off the ground sooner rather than later, and that would be good news for all Iowa farmers and all Iowans.
