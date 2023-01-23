I would respectfully take some issue with my friend Joseph Brown, whose letter was published in the Jan. 19 edition of the Clinton Herald, concerning the private school voucher program currently before the Iowa legislature.
As a state representative, I was involved in the deliberations that led to open enrollment. Open enrolling from one public school to another was very controversial both within the educational community as well as the public at large, and we were not even talking about extending the concept to private and parochial schools.
I eventually supported the concept as it was written, and in spite of some hardships it has created. The current proposal does not reverse open enrollment as it is now constituted. Rather, it extends it to include private and parochial schools. It is this aspect with which I take issue.
Iowa has long recognized that families attending private schools have a valid claim to some of the same support given to families in public schools. Accordingly, the legislature appropriates over $8,000,000 for transportation, $650,000 for textbooks, $300,000 for assessment, and $1,000,000 for “concurrent enrollment”.
These numbers are from 2020 and no doubt are now larger. I support these expenses and have voted for them. In addition, many sharing programs allow private school students to take advantage of programs in public schools.
What makes the current controversy different is both the magnitude and the nature of the proposed program. For every student that opts to attend a private or parochial school, $7,600 will be deducted from the public school and placed in that student’s account to be spent for approved purposes at private schools, which most notably includes tuition and fees. By 2024 all families of four earning up to $111,000 will be eligible. It is estimated the program will cost $100,000,000 in its first year.
By permitting (actually prioritizing) payment of tuition and fees, a matter of questionable constitutionality is introduced. Iowa will be subsidizing the private purpose (religious or other) for which the school was created. While at first blush many will find that laudable, it violates the separation of church and state clause in both the Iowa and U.S. constitution.
In a very short time, Iowa tax payers will be paying for two competing and very costly school systems. I believe this will place an unsustainable burden on Iowa’s taxpayer funded budget.
For these and a number of fundamental flaws in the proposed legislation, I would urge that other avenues of upgrading Iowa’s educational system be pursued.
Art Ollie, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.