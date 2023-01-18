From some wise person on Facebook:
If you don’t like your public park or public pool, can you decide to open a private one, allow in only those whom you choose, charge what you wish, and the state then gives you money to manage that and keep it open for you and your special friends? Tell me how that is different from using public funds for private schools.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' voucher plan would give $7,600 per year for every student sent to private school. This would cost over $100 million the first year. This cost would hit our under-funded public schools even harder, and cost our rural schools who will have to consolidate when they run out of money.
Please, contact your legislators immediately if you don't want your tax dollars supporting private schools. Go to this website for more information, and call or email. https://www.legis.iowa.gov/contacts
Free public education is as American as the "Star-Spangled Banner", an education free for all students. (Cedar Rapids Gazette). Sending students to private school is a choice that a parent pays for, not all the rest of Iowans.
Renne Lietz, Delmar
