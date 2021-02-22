The 2020 election and caucuses were my first in Iowa. Moving to Iowa, I looked forward to taking part in the caucuses and voting as an Iowan. Iowa has a reputation across the country for being fiercely proud of its election process and sharing a commitment to the ideal that everyone who has the right to participate should be able to.
That there is any pushback on Rita Hart working hard to ensure that every valid vote is counted, in an election where literally a handful of votes will make the difference between which candidate wins or loses, is a real head-scratcher to me.
Rita is trying her best to ensure that every vote is counted. She’s filed a Notice of Contest with the U.S. House of Representatives. This course of action allows for the time and resources necessary to count every vote. I do not understand why Mariannette Miller-Meeks is relentlessly trying to stop this count. Right now, there are 22 legally cast votes currently excluded from the election results that would put Hart in the lead, so it is not surprising that Miller-Meeks wants to ignore these votes, but it is incredibly disappointing.
Nobody knows who will win once we count all the votes, but only Rita is actively working hard to find out. To me that says that I placed my trust in the right candidate. We deserve an accurate, thorough recount of the Second District’s congressional election. The winner of the election should be the one who truly earned the most votes without disenfranchising voters.
Leslie Dow,
LeClaire
Commented
