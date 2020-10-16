On Sunday, Oct. 11, there was an event called Ridin’ with Biden in Jackson County. It was a car caravan that traveled through beautiful Jackson County and ended at Tabor Winery in support of Joe Biden. A wonderful time was had by all.
I am supporting Joe Biden because he will take the pandemic seriously. He will listen to doctors and scientists. He will take steps to protect you and your family. He will require masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Failure to take this step leads to unnecessary infections, suffering, and death. He will tell us the truth about when a vaccine will be available and level with us about it.
Our country is on the brink. There is too much carbon in the air leading to more hurricanes, wildfires, and derechos. This year the national debt grew more than the GNP. And because of the pandemic an estimated 30 million people have lost their jobs and 220,000 fellow Americans have lost their lives. Others have suffered lifelong complications from COVID-19.
Joe has plans to help us deal with climate change, health care, and the economy. Our country needs his leadership.
Join me in voting for Joe Biden. I’m Ridin’ with Biden.
Kathy Geronzin,
Maquoketa
