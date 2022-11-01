When Senator Chris Cournoyer ran for the Iowa Senate four years ago, she championed herself as a public school advocate who sat on a local school board.
If one looks at Cournoyer’s votes and positions on issues during her first term, I question whether she represents the overall views of the people of Clinton County or does she represent the views of the state and national Republican Party? Here are some facts that show this discrepancy:
Local Control. Iowa is considered a local control state, but multiple times Chris Cournoyer has voted for Des Moines to make the decisions. This is especially true with Return to Learn plans for public schools. Cournoyer voted to strip local control from school boards in February 2021 in determining the best way to educate at a time when neither staff nor students had an opportunity to be vaccinated. She voted for a bill at the end of the 2021 session that overrode local school board’s policies with masking during the pandemic. This bill was passed at midnight effective immediately with no transparency.
Adequate Funding for Public Schools. Over the last 12 years of Republican control, Supplemental State Aid has averaged 1.9%. In the last legislative session, Chris Cournoyer voted for a 2.5% increase in SSA under the following backdrop: the new collective bargaining law that the Republicans put in place required a minimum of a 3% settlement with employees (tied to the Consumer Price Index) and the state had over a $1 billion surplus. This forced the majority of school districts to deficit spend or cut staff to pay for raises. On top of that Cournoyer, who is responsible for the Senate education budget, allowed a needed $19.2 million supplemental House appropriation to cover the difference between the 2.5% SSA to the required 3% settlements to die at the end of the session.
Stripping Local School Board of Fiscal Responsibility. Chris Cournoyer voted for a bill passed on the last night of the session that eliminated the open enrollment deadline. Lip service was given by her that this is more parental choice, but it severely affects schools’ budgeting process. The original deadline of March 1 allowed school districts to align their budgets due on April 15 and with a staffing plan (April 30). Senator Cournoyer talks about fiscal responsibility, but votes for a law that limits a school board’s ability to be fiscally responsible. Many view the timing of this bill as punitive towards public schools because of their advocacy against vouchers.
Voting for Discrimination of Certain Iowa Students. Senator Cournoyer voted for the Governor’s voucher bill which included language to allow private schools to discriminate in who they serve. Public schools serve all students. Since the voucher bill would allow public money to private schools, why does Senator Cournoyer support this discrimination?
These are not Iowa or Clinton County values. Chris Cournoyer is more interested in her party and personal ambitions. Let’s elect a person who will represent Clinton County in Jed Ganzer.
Tammy McClimon, DeWitt
