Over the past two years, I have had the privilege to work with Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer and follow her work as State Senator for my district.
I was an advocate for legislation to help provide assistance to Iowa's seniors over the age of 55 and found Sen. Cournoyer receptive and willing to help provide assistance. Her knowledge of the issues we aging Iowans face was impressive.
She was my local contact for progress on various bills working their way through the Iowa Senate, and always provided me feedback. I was impressed by her followup on my issues and felt that she was a great asset for her constituents. All the work I was involved in resulted in the passing of the Elder Abuse Bill, which Governor Reynolds signed into law this spring.
It was a great victory for Iowa seniors, and Sen. Cournoyer's support and influence had a large impact. I was delighted with her support of my concerns and would highly recommend the voters of our district to reelect her again in November. I know I am voting for her.
Allen A. Wiebers, Camanche
