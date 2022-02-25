After the legislative deadline last week, we saw more debate on the Senate floor this week. We debated a number of issues, including deer hunting licenses and fees for public records.
We also debated Senate File 2266, another bill to help attract more people into the workforce. The bill raises the earning limitation for IPERS public employment retirees that are under the age of 65. Teachers, substitutes, bus drivers, and other Iowans who have not yet reached retirement age can come back to work, earning up to $50,000 annually, without it affecting their IPERS retirement funds. This will help fill many hard-to-fill positions in our schools, address the workforce shortage and bring Iowans back to work.
We also learned this week Governor Reynolds will be delivering the official Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. Governor Reynolds’s strong leadership throughout the pandemic and her common-sense policies and conservative ideals have helped keep Iowa open, successful, and thriving. We are excited to watch Governor Reynolds deliver her speech next week and are very proud she is representing Iowa on the national stage.
Transformational Tax Relief for Hard-working Iowans
One of the main focuses of the legislative session this year was passing comprehensive tax relief for Iowans. I am proud to say this week the Senate has passed historic tax relief that will have a generational impact for Iowans and their families.
House File 2317 implements a 3.9 percent flat tax for all Iowans. On average, Iowa taxpayers would receive $1,326 in tax relief, or about a 36 percent reduction in their tax liability. A flat tax of 3.9 percent moves Iowa from having one of the highest income tax rates in the country to having the fourth lowest. Additionally, it provides tax relief for retired Iowa farmers by providing a first-time pension exemption and eliminates all taxes on retirement income. These policies are incredibly important as we try to make Iowa more competitive so people not only want to stay here, but others will want to come and make Iowa their home.
In 2018, we passed tax relief for Iowans and their families, implementing the biggest income tax cut in Iowa’s history to that time. This bill is the next step in our plan to keep reducing the income tax. It is a vision for a future that makes Iowa more competitive and provides real, permanent tax relief for Iowa families. HF 2317 delivers on the promise that Iowans will keep more of what they earned. It also makes Iowa more competitive with other states, in a fiercely competitive market for jobs and people. It takes a huge step to simplify Iowa’s complicated tax code.
While Iowans are trying to manage their family budgets amid inflation and increasing costs on everything from groceries to the gas pump, we are going to continue to work to ensure families keep more of the money they worked hard to earn, help small businesses put more money towards hiring new workers, and take another step towards making Iowa the best state in the country.
Addressing Child Care Needs
Last year the Iowa Legislature passed a number of bills to address the need for access to affordable child care. One of those bills established a task force to study the issue. The task force recommended making changes to the number of children an adult can watch in a child care facility.
On Monday the Senate passed Senate File 2268 to address the accessibility and availability of child care and implement some changes recommended by the task force. It eases the regulations on child care centers and allows them more flexibility on how many children they can accept per adult. The rules are different depending on the ages of the children being watched. One example of the change is that one adult can now watch seven children 2 years of age instead of six.
Surrounding states and the federal government all have less strict regulations than Iowa’s current standards. Those policies have proven reasonable in Illinois, Minnesota, and across the country. In fact, the standards passed this week in the Iowa Senate remain slightly stricter than those states.
Many times the right approach to a problem is to evaluate how the government is creating the problem or making it worse. The best way government can tackle the problem is as simple as addressing the part of the problem government is making worse. SF 2268 is a common-sense approach to addressing both the workforce shortage and the lack of accessible and affordable childcare.
It does not create another government program, it does not create a complicated tax credit scheme, and it doesn’t increase the burden on child care providers. It addresses these problems with a traditional conservative approach to reducing the regulatory burden on small businesses. I was happy to support this bill and look forward to other ways to ease unnecessary regulations on small businesses.
