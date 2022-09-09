The Federal Trade Commission posted a warning in late August 2022, telling us about scammers targeting Medicare recipients with bogus offers for “free COVID tests.”
These crooks directly call seniors; they set up websites and run online and television ads, all with the goal to convince people to give up their Medicare information. But if you give them your information, they’ll bill fraudulent charges to Medicare.
The most critical ingredient to accomplish Medicare fraud is a database of Medicare numbers. You can’t submit a claim without a Medicare number. So, those criminals running Medicare fraud rackets expend a lot of effort into compiling those databases. They do this by offering various “free” services, tests, orthopedic braces, alarms, new cards, etc, in exchange for your Medicare number. COVID tests are only the most recent enticement to seniors.
The FTC reported hearing about many Medicare recipients who signed up for these free COVID tests and never got them. Worse is that scammers, once in possession of that Medicare number, can use it to bill for other products and services people didn’t need — and didn’t get.
If you are a Medicare beneficiary, or know one, these are tips to avoid such scams:
During the COVID-19 public health emergency, Medicare covers eight free COVID-19 tests a month, but no one from Medicare will call you with an offer. If someone calls and says they’re from Medicare and offers you a “free COVID test,” hang up right away.
Medicare beneficiaries can get their free tests at participating pharmacies. The list of participating pharmacies on Medicare.gov includes most of the major chain pharmacies, locally including Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, HyVee, and Jewel-Osco.
Never give your Medicare or other personal information over the phone to anyone who calls out of the blue asking for it.
Fraudulent charges can affect future Medicare coverage. Although the money doesn’t come directly out of your pocket, fake charges can complicate your ability to get care or services later. Always check your quarterly Medicare Summary Notice to ensure it is an accurate record of your medical treatments.
If you suspect Medicare fraud, call the toll-free number on your card or go online to Medicare.gov.
FRAUDSTERS KEEP WANTING BITCOIN
Regular readers of this column recall I wrote several times recently about folks losing money to scammers by paying them in Bitcoin. Many people, even most people, don’t understand Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, and shouldn’t go near it, but the clever tricks, deceptions, and pressure tactics used by these chiselers steer victims to Bitcoin kiosks despite their misgivings. The latest example surfaced this week in Clinton.
A rural middle-aged Clinton woman, Georgia is her pseudonym, went online looking for a phone number for Amazon Customer Service. That mistake put her in touch with crooks who tricked her into allowing access to her smartphone and online banking. Over the course of a couple of days, the crooks made repeated calls to Georgia and targeted her bank account. To protect the funds in the account, she needed to withdraw $16,000 and deposit it to a Bitcoin “wallet” for safekeeping. The scammers even gave Georgia an alibi to tell the bank tellers if they questioned her about this withdrawal, which they did.
Once Georgia got cash in hand, the scammers directed her to various Bitcoin kiosks in the area to deposit the money. Thankfully, Georgia proved herself rather inept and fumbling in accessing the kiosks, never successfully making the deposit. After these two failures, Georgia’s family convinced her to reach out to law enforcement, which stopped this scheme from going any further.
Here’s the lesson. No legitimate business, no government agency, no bank, no one real, will ever demand you pay them using cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is only one form of cryptocurrency, there are many others, but this warning applies to all of them.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
