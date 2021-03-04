With overwhelming approval from residents in the Eastern Iowa Community College district – and after years of planning and coordinated effort on the part of local school districts – the dream of a regional career and tech center is coming true.
With 74% approval, voters from throughout the EICC district – in Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties – on Tuesday supported a $40 million bond issue that will add new and expanded career training labs to Clinton Community College’s main campus in Clinton and CCC’s Maquoketa Center, and will construct a new CTE facility in DeWitt.
CTE centers are partnerships between colleges and high schools that allow students to receive hands-on career training for high school and college credit.
The CTE center in DeWitt will offer career academies in agriculture, business, construction technologies, CNC machining, healthcare and information technology. The new building on CCC’s main campus will offer agriculture, automotive technology, construction technology, culinary, engineering technology, education, healthcare, information technology and welding.
New equipment and renovated facilities at the CCC Maquoketa campus will offer CNC machining, engineering technology, education, information technology and welding. The bonds will also pay for a new agricultural center in Scott County.
We are thrilled to see this plan come to fruition, especially for Gateway-area students who will have a greater opportunity to either forge a path and further their education, or learn school-to-work skills that will prepare them for the local workforce.
Those school-to-work skills also will help local manufacturers fill open positions with employees who are trained and ready to go. Industries have always approached colleges about students who might be a good fit for them, and now input from local career tech centers can assist in matching workers to jobs.
A ready work force also is a consideration when an industry looks at setting up in a particular town; career tech centers help lay the groundwork for such a workforce.
These career and tech opportunities, combined with the voter-approved reconstruction of Clinton High School in March 2020 and the major renovations at Camanche High School approved last fall, show Gateway-area residents are vested in making sure our students can learn vital skills in a top-notch environment.
That is good for our students, our economic development and the future of the entire Gateway area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.