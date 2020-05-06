We have missed seeing you at the library during the closure for the COVID-19 virus.
We are still here for you. We have many online resources at our website www.clintonpubliclibrary.us and have begun to offer curbside pickup for Clinton Public Library owned materials. You can call us 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
If you don't have a library card you can sign up online for a temporary card by going to our website, selecting “Find Books” and look for the drop-down menu for “My Account” and select “Login/Register”.
The library also is offering curbside pickup. The process is easy, give us a call at 563-242-8441 and let staff know which titles you’d like. Only items owned by the Clinton Public Library are available at this time. We’ll then set up an appointment for you to pick up your materials.
To make sure that we are responsible Iowans, we have a procedure that needs to be followed. This procedure is for your safety and health as well as ours. You will be asked to confirm what type and color of vehicle you will be driving when you pick up your materials as well as your contact information.
When you get to the library, please call again to let us know you’re ready. Staff will come out with your items in a bag and that bag will be placed on a designated table. After staff has taken proper distance away, you can come claim your bag. If you are returning items, please use the bookdrop. We cannot accept returns via the table. If you do not have a cell phone to use to call the library when you arrive, please let staff know that and we will do our best to accommodate.
On May 14, help the library raise money for programming, like our Summer Reading program and the Makerspace and MakeLab. The money goes directly to our organization to aid in the programming we offer our city and the surrounding area.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour online event. The full amount of your gift will go directly to our organization and will help us to qualify for additional prize dollars. Great Give Day brings our community together to celebrate and support local nonprofits.
Visit www.GreatGiveDay.org on Thursday, May 14, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Look for Clinton Public Library on the leaderboard. Make a gift of $10 or more and spread the word in person and on social media! Or schedule your gift ahead of time.
Please be safe and get ready for the library to welcome you back with new books, an upgraded elevator, new displays and great programs that we continue to plan for while closed. We can't wait to see you again!
Kendra Evers,
Clinton Public Library
