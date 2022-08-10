In an early July poll, 58% of Americans said they thought the economy was in a recession, up from 53% in June and 48% in May. Yet many economic indicators, notably employment, remain strong.
The current situation is unusual, and there is little consensus among economists as to whether a recession has begun or may be coming soon. Considering the high level of public concern, it may be helpful to look at how a recession is officially determined and some current indicators that suggest strength or weakness in the economy.
U.S. recessions and expansion are officially measured and declared by the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private nonpartisan organization that began dating business cycles in 1929.
The committee, which was formed in 1978, includes eight economists who specialize in macroeconomic and business cycle research. The NBER defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months”. The committee looks at the big picture and makes exceptions as appropriate. For example, the economic decline of March and April 2020 was so extreme that it was declared a recession even though it lasted only two months.
To determine peaks and troughs of economic activity, the committee studies a range of monthly economic data, with special emphasis on six indicators: personal income, consumer spending, wholesale-retail sales, industrial production, and two measures of employment. Because official data is typically reported with a delay of a month or two, and patterns may be clear only in hindsight, it generally takes some time before the committee can identify a peak or trough. Some short recessions were over by the time they were officially announced.
Over the past few months, economic data has been mixed. Consumer spending declined in May, bounced back in June, and declined again in July. Retail sales were strong in June; manufacturing output dropped in June for the second month.
The strongest and most consistent data has been employment. Total nonfarm employment is now just 0.3% below pre-pandemic levels, and private sector employment is actually higher. The unemployment rate had been 3.6% for 4 months, essentially the same as before the pandemic (3.5%), which was the lowest rate since 1969. The July unemployment rate came in at 3.5%. Initial unemployment claims have ticked up slightly recently, yet the economy added 526,000 during July 2022. In the 12 recessions since World War II, the unemployment rate has always risen, with a median increase of 3.5%.
One common definition of a recession is a decrease in real gross domestic product for two consecutive quarters, and the current situation meets that criterion. Real GDP dropped by an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and by 0.9% in the second quarter.
Since 1948, the U.S. economy has never experienced two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth without a recession being declared. However, the current situation could be an exception. Negative Q1 GDP was largely due to a record trade deficit, as businesses and consumers bought more imported goods to satisfy demand. This was a sign of economic strength rather than weakness. Consumer spending and business investment, the two most important components of GDP, both increased for the quarter.
Initial Q2 GDP data showed a strong positive trade balance but slower growth in consumer spending, with an increase in spending on services and a decrease in spending on goods. The biggest negative factors were in residential construction and cutbacks in growth of business inventories.
With employment at such high levels, it may be questionable to characterize the current situation as a recession. However, the employment market could change, and recessions can be driven by fears as well as by fundamental economic weakness. The fear factor is inflation. Wages have not increased to make up for the erosion of spending power, making consumers more cautious. If consumer spending slows significantly, a recession is certainly possible, even if it is not already under way.
No one has a crystal ball, and economic projections range widely. It’s important to remember that recessions are generally short-lived, lasting an average of just 10 months since World War II. By contrast, economic expansions have lasted 64 months.
To put it simply: The good times typically last longer than the bad.
