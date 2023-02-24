Week 7 is the last week before “funnel week”, the first of two major deadlines during Iowa's legislative session. If a bill does not pass through sub-committee and committee in either the House or the Senate, then it is considered “dead” for the year. Exceptions are Appropriations and Ways & Means bills, which deal with budgets, fees, or taxes.
Guests at the Capitol included veterinarians and vet technicians to discuss recruitment and retention of Iowa veterinarians, especially in rural areas. We also heard about the importance of the Rural Iowa Veterinarian Loan Repayment Program, which gives up to $60,000 in student loan repayment to Iowa veterinarians who work in high need areas. I am grateful for our veterinarians and technicians for the work they do to keep animals, both pets and livestock, healthy.
Tuesday was “Iowa State Day” at the Capitol. Students, faculty, and staff brought exhibits showing the value ISU brings to our state and the opportunities they provide Iowa students. In the Technology Committee this week, we passed a bill that would establish “CySim” at the Research Park at Iowa State. CySim would be a Cybersecurity Simulation Training Center that would conduct and sponsor research and simulation activities that enable entities to develop strategies to counter cybersecurity threats and mitigate damage resulting from a cybersecurity attack. The bill requires the center to be available to businesses, state agencies, political subdivisions of the state, students, and educators, and shall support the following:
• Cybersecurity training exercises.
• Case studies.
• Student events and competitions.
• Training exercises for educators.
• Cybersecurity workforce development.
Commercial Vehicle Liability Reform
This week the Iowa Senate passed SF 228, tort reform for commercial vehicles. The trucking industry is a major employer in Iowa and is vital to the success of the state’s economy. You may have heard the saying, “if you got it, a truck brought it.” When the cost to move goods increases, those costs get passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices. So, when trucking companies have to pay more for insurance, Iowans have to pay more for the things they buy.
Senate File 228 limits the amount of noneconomic damages a jury may award in a commercial vehicle accident lawsuit. Economic damages, like lost wages, health care costs, and other definable expenses, remain uncapped, as do punitive damages, where a driver or company is guilty of extreme negligence in the conduct of their business. It also implements a policy to control the scope of the lawsuit to the accident, if the employer agrees the employee was acting within the course of employment at the time. No limits in this bill are effective if a driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. SF 228 strikes a balance between awards for those injured in an accident, controlling rising costs, and easing supply challenges for all the things Iowans buy and sell.
FYI
Iowa utilizes the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) to maintain clean and accurate voter lists. ERIC’s operating costs are funded entirely by annual dues paid by the member states. This partnership with 30 other states helps us identify deceased voters, voters who have moved both in state and out of state, and voters who might have cast a ballot in more than one state during an election.
ERIC is an effective tool for ensuring the integrity of Iowa's voter rolls, and the Iowa Legislature agreed and made our membership in ERIC a state law in 2021. In less than one year, the program helped Iowa identify more than 1,300 deceased voters who were not included in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data. ERIC does not have access to Iowa’s voter registration system and does not make changes to Iowa’s voter rolls. List maintenance activity, including changes to voter records, are done entirely by local and state election officials.
Contact Information
Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or 563-289-7335. It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
