I am currently a Deputy Sheriff with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, have been with the Sheriff’s Office for over 23 years and started my law enforcement career in 1997. For the upcoming Clinton County Sheriff election, I am supporting and endorsing Bill Greenwalt. Of the two candidates for Sheriff, Bill has the most diverse local law enforcement experience.
I have known Bill since 1992 when I started as a Reserve Police Officer with the City of Clinton. In 1993, I was hired by the Clinton Police Department as a Public Service Officer and remained in that position until 1997.
While working with and alongside Bill at the Police Department, I was able to see that he had a passion and a drive for law enforcement. As a Reserve Police Officer and as a Public Service Officer, Bill was always there to assist me in any way possible.
Bill has been with the Clinton Police Department for more than 30 years, where he is currently the Deputy Chief. Bill started his journey in law enforcement with the City of Clinton at the age of 16 as a part-time animal control officer. At age 18, Bill was hired as a Public Service Officer. In 1991, at the age of 19, Bill was hired as a Police Officer and is now second in command of the Police Department.
Bill’s late father, Larry Greenwalt, who retired as a Lieutenant from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office after nearly 30 years of service to the citizens of Clinton County, was instrumental in getting Bill interested in a law enforcement career.
In Bill’s more than 30 year career, he has been involved in many different areas of law enforcement. For five years Bill was a K9 handler. For three years Bill worked as an undercover narcotics officer with the Black Hawk Area Task Force alongside Steve Cundiff of the Sheriff's Office. Bill currently serves as the Commander of the Gateway Area Special Response Team, which is a countywide tactical operations team. Bill oversees the Crisis Negotiations Team, which is a group of officers that are trained in hostage situations, barricaded subjects and suicidal persons. Bill also supervises the School Resource Officer program and works with the school administration.
In his current position as Deputy Chief, Bill oversees the Clinton Police Department’s 45 sworn officers and has numerous management related duties, including hiring and budgeting for the Department.
If elected Sheriff, Bill will bring his over 30 years of experience, knowledge, training and leadership skills to the Sheriff’s Office and will work hard to serve the citizens of Clinton County.
As an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and as a citizen of Clinton County, I would ask you to vote for Bill Greenwalt as your next Clinton County Sheriff.
This is my own personal opinion and does not reflect my employer.
Tom Christoffersen, Camanche
