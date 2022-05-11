I find it very difficult to readily recall my very first contact with Clinton Community College. Regardless, it has developed into a lasting and wonderful affiliation.
My late wife, Shirley, and I later gave serious consideration as to how we could provide some type of contribution to CCC that would be of ongoing value and return personal pleasure.
It came to mind that maybe a scholarship could be established that would recognize a Central DeWitt High School senior each year. After sharing both the potential and expected results, we said, “Let’s Do It!”
One of the factors that prompted our decision was that neither of us had acquired a college education. Despite that, we both managed to discover a career to match our respective talents. It is unlikely this would happen in today’s world.
So what has transpired since the very first scholarship was awarded 34 years ago is that our scholarship has expanded to four awards, and 48 students have received these scholarships. To be eligible, as customary, it was necessary for a student to meet a specified criteria.
The annual Central DeWitt Honors Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at the high school. It is a very exciting occasion since it honors individual studies in various categories for their amassed achievements. I find it of particular interest to me since four personal scholarships will be announced.
They include Career & Technical Education, Nursing, Humanities and the original high school graduate. I hope this established arrangement will continue without end.
A fantastic and very successful future will follow for all students at Clinton Community College!
Bill Homrighausen, DeWitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.