Please don’t judge me or hate me. I am going to continue to drive my car against all common sense. According to statistics from the sites given below, 1.6% of all licensed drivers in the United States died in 2018 (the most recent year I could get statistics) from auto accidents.
In 2018, 36,560 people were fatalities on American roads. There were approximately 227.5 million licensed drivers that year. What is our government thinking by not only allowing people to continue driving, but to maintain roads and even allow teenagers to drive.
That is horrific. Especially since, elderly drivers are more susceptible to things like slow reaction time, poor eyesight, and poor hearing which could lead your aged loved ones and mine getting killed. I know you probably think with statistics this high, anyone who continues to drive is selfish and out to kill people.
I assure you that is not my goal. My goal is to continue working, to travel to visit relatives and friends, to buy necessary items to live, and even to just drive for pleasure. I am embarrassed to admit to you with such a high death rate involved that I would continue to drive for pleasure. Please forgive me.
The government has instituted precautionary measures such as mandatory seat belts, and air bags, but still the constant threat of death lingers. Maybe it is time to start a “me too” movement about selfishly continuing to drive knowing full well that there is an epidemic of fatalities in the United States.
https://www.asirt.org/safe-travel/road-safety-facts/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/198029/total-number-of-us-licensed-drivers-by-state/
Monica Clarke, Clinton
