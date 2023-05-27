If you’ve ever driven on an open, country road during nighttime hours, you know drivers have to be alert for a deer, that at any minute, could hop over a fence, bound through a ditch and run across the road.
We’ve noticed a recent uptick in accident reports involving deer, so it’s probably a good time to be reminded that hitting a deer is a safer alternative than swerving to avoid one. It all comes down to making sure drivers don’t swerve into oncoming traffic or lose control. Instead of veering, decrease your vehicle’s speed and gently use your brake to avoid the looming collision.
Officials say that is the safest route, to hit the deer — which even though it has a predictably bad outcome for the deer in most cases — is all-around safer for drivers, their passengers and other cars on the road.
There are other things drivers can do to stay safe when deer are known to be out in full force. When driving, watch carefully from dusk to dawn, during spring and fall and near waterways and wooded areas. Also, slow down when driving in areas marked with signs cautioning motorists about deer, drive within the range of headlights and always remember to put on a seat belt.
We hope these tips keep you and your passengers, as well as oncoming motorists, safe should a deer wind up in your headlights.
