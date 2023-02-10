This week, the Agriculture and Natural Resources budget subcommittee had a visit and presentation from Easterseals Iowa. Easterseals has a great rural solutions program that I have some personal connections with.
They do fantastic work with individual farmers who have become physically disabled in one way or another, allowing them the chance to keep doing what they love: farming. Rural Solutions supports farmers and farm family members who have acquired a disability through accident or illness, with accommodations that allow them to continue their way of life and live in their rural communities.
This service is not available through any other entity in Iowa. Items loaned can include power/manual wheelchairs, as well as providing parts and equipment for items, such as installing a hand break or lift on a tractor. There were 112 farmers and farm families served in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and I hope to continue to watch them do their work in our state.
On Wednesday, the Iowa House passed HF 161. This bill limits the amount of noneconomic damages that can be awarded for a medical malpractice claim at $2 million if the incident happened at the hospital and $1 million if it happened somewhere else.
No amount of money can ever make up for the loss of a loved one. But in Iowa, massive noneconomic damage awards have increased exponentially. They drive up liability costs and make the cost of providing care in Iowa less competitive. We need to compensate people for medical injuries, but we also need to keep Iowa’s health care industry intact.
Fun Fact: Iowa has one of the lowest uninsured rates in the country for health insurance with just 9.2% of Iowans uninsured. Only five states have a lower uninsured rate.
